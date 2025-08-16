Trump: Russia handed over a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war for exchange

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia handed him a list of over a thousand Ukrainian prisoners of war whom Kyiv must accept. He made this statement in an interview with Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Trump, it concerns thousands of prisoners who will be released.

The US President also noted that over a thousand people must be accepted by the Ukrainian side, and the Russian authorities are ready to release them, emphasizing that now Kyiv must also make a decision.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that US First Lady Melania Trump addressed Vladimir Putin with a personal letter in which she raised the issue of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children. Donald Trump handed this document to the Russian dictator during negotiations in Alaska.

Donald Trump also stated that he does not want to publicly disclose his disagreements with Vladimir Putin. He noted that Ukraine and President Zelensky must agree to possible arrangements.