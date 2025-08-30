$41.260.00
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 2678 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
01:59 PM • 13198 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 28548 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
11:04 AM • 43499 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 62708 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 189533 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 90480 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 75748 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 94401 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 280963 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Trump questioned Putin-Zelensky meeting - Daily Caller

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Donald Trump considers a meeting between Putin and Zelensky unlikely. He compared the situation to children on a playground who first fight and then rejoice when it stops.

Trump questioned Putin-Zelensky meeting - Daily Caller

President Donald Trump stated that a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky seems unlikely to him, UNN reports.

Details

Donald Trump told the Daily Caller on Friday that a meeting between Putin and Zelensky seems unlikely.

When asked if a trilateral meeting would still take place, Trump replied: "But, you know, sometimes people aren't ready for it. I say, I use an analogy. I've used it a few times. You have a child, and there's another child on the playground, on the playground, and they hate each other, and they start swinging, swinging and swinging, and you want them to stop, and they keep going. After a while, they're very happy to stop. Do you understand that? It's almost like that. Sometimes they have to fight a little bit before you can get them to stop. But this has been going on for a long time. Many people have died."

Addition

Zelensky reported that Russia might propose a new level of negotiations to delay a meeting at the leadership level, as the Kremlin wants to postpone potential sanctions from the US.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States