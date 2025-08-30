Trump questioned Putin-Zelensky meeting - Daily Caller

President Donald Trump stated that a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky seems unlikely to him, UNN reports.

Details

Donald Trump told the Daily Caller on Friday that a meeting between Putin and Zelensky seems unlikely.

When asked if a trilateral meeting would still take place, Trump replied: "But, you know, sometimes people aren't ready for it. I say, I use an analogy. I've used it a few times. You have a child, and there's another child on the playground, on the playground, and they hate each other, and they start swinging, swinging and swinging, and you want them to stop, and they keep going. After a while, they're very happy to stop. Do you understand that? It's almost like that. Sometimes they have to fight a little bit before you can get them to stop. But this has been going on for a long time. Many people have died."

Addition

Zelensky reported that Russia might propose a new level of negotiations to delay a meeting at the leadership level, as the Kremlin wants to postpone potential sanctions from the US.