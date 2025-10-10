Trump proposed expelling Spain from NATO over defense spending shortfall

US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested NATO consider expelling Spain from the alliance over the country's lagging defense spending, writes UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

"We had one laggard – Spain. We need to call them and find out why they are lagging," Trump said during a bilateral meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"They're also doing well because of a lot of things we've done. They're doing fine. They have no excuse for it, but that's okay. Frankly, maybe you should kick them out of NATO," Trump said.

Addition

At the June summit, NATO allies agreed to meet Trump's demand to allocate 5% of GDP to defense spending, including 3.5% for core military spending and 1.5% for broader security investments. Spain was the only country that refused to adhere to this target.