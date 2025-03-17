Trump promises to release 80,000 pages of classified documents about the Kennedy assassination
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has stated that 80,000 pages of classified documents in the John Kennedy assassination case will be released. Previously, the FBI released 14,000 pages of the case.
US President Donald Trump has stated that 80,000 pages of classified documents in the John F. Kennedy assassination case will be released on Tuesday, reports UNN.
"Trump says they will release about 80,000 pages of files related to John F. Kennedy," Clash Report reports.
Earlier
Newly elected US President Donald Trump promised to disclose secret documents to the public. In particular, those related to the assassinations of the 35th President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.
In February, the FBI revealed about 14,000 pages of classified documents about the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963. This was in response to Donald Trump's order to declassify all case materials.