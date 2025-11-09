Trump promises $2,000 to every US citizen thanks to new tariffs

Every US citizen will receive $2,000 from revenues generated by new tariffs. This was announced on the Truth Social social network by US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

He called Americans who oppose Washington's introduction of new tariffs "stupid."

We are now the richest and most respected country in the world, with virtually zero inflation and record stock market prices. - said the US President.

He emphasized that the country's pension savings have reached a record high, and the US is now receiving trillions of dollars, and soon the United States will begin to pay off its "huge debt of $37 trillion." At the same time, the US is experiencing record investments and factories are being built everywhere.

"Everyone will be paid a dividend of at least $2,000 (excluding high-income individuals)," Trump promised.

On October 30, the US Senate canceled US President Donald Trump's so-called "reciprocal" tariffs, which affected more than 100 countries. All Democrats and four Republicans voted for the resolution to cancel the basic tariffs.

