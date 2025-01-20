Donald Trump plans to reinstate the federal death penalty, which was abolished by the Biden administration, as well as introduce a number of radical changes. Writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Trump will reinstate the federal death penalty, which was suspended by Biden, and require that official US documents such as passports indicate the sex of the citizen assigned at birth, representatives of the new administration told reporters - the statement said.

He will also sign an executive order ending diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives in the federal government on his first day, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, officials said.

“A wave of change is sweeping the country...With these actions, we will begin the full restoration of America and a revolution of common sense,” Trump is planning to say in his inaugural speech, according to excerpts seen by Reuters.

Recall

In a commentary to a journalist of UNN , Oleksandr Kraev, an expert at the Foreign Policy Council “Ukrainian Prism”, said that in the last two weeks, the policy of President-elect Donald Trump and his entourage has become much more realistic. Therefore, after Trump's inauguration on January 20, we should expect a more adequate position on the war. After all, there is only one way to end the war in 24 hours - Kyiv's surrender. It is therefore good that the Trump administration no longer mentions this.