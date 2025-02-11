Trump plans to involve Europe in purchasing American weapons for Ukraine

Donald Trump's administration is preparing to convince European allies to actively buy American weapons for Ukraine before possible peace talks with мoscow. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

If the plan becomes official, it would provide Ukraine with additional guarantees of a stable supply of arms, which is critical amid concerns about a possible change in US policy under Trump. Ukrainian leaders fear that the new administration may limit aid, especially given Washington's intentions to reduce its own war spending and shift more responsibility to European countries.

European states have already purchased American weapons for Ukraine under Joe Biden's presidency, and this practice may now receive a new impetus. Representatives of the Trump administration, including retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, are expected to attend the Munich Security Conference this week to discuss further arms sales.

Various options are being discussed that would allow for continued military support for Kyiv without spending significant American funds. Washington emphasizes that the economic benefits of arms exports are an important factor for the United States, and calls on Europe to become more involved in financing military assistance to Ukraine.

The Trump administration is considering redistributing financial resources to support Ukraine and emphasizing the need for greater involvement of European allies in providing Kyiv with everything it needs to continue its fight. U.S. officials emphasize that the future of the conflict should largely depend on European support.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Washington has not yet commented on this initiative.

