Trump Plans Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy, and NATO Leaders: Details

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
01:35 PM • 42121 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

12:09 PM • 32283 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

11:46 AM • 25509 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 36149 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 259728 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 218331 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 113238 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 116846 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 97539 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121408 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.3m/s
86%
742mm
Popular news

Negotiations in Istanbul: Bloomberg revealed maximalist Russian demands

May 17, 07:00 AM • 24913 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 23442 views

The Kremlin has set a condition for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

May 17, 10:09 AM • 11855 views

Russian-controlled court sentenced an Australian who fought on the side of Ukraine: the Australian government reacted

May 17, 10:41 AM • 3832 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM • 18757 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

01:35 PM • 42121 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 259728 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 218331 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 349583 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 338358 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andrii Sybiha

Emmanuel Macron

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Turkey

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM • 18999 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

12:09 PM • 32283 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 23690 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 47500 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 59134 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

YouTube

The Guardian

Elections

Trump Plans Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy, and NATO Leaders: Details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1876 views

Donald Trump announced phone talks with Putin to stop the "bloody carnage." Following that, he plans to talk with Zelenskyy and NATO leaders.

Trump Plans Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy, and NATO Leaders: Details

US President Donald Trump has announced telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and leaders of NATO member countries. He announced this on the Truth Social social network, reports UNN.

Details

According to Trump, he will first have a telephone conversation with Putin on Monday at 10:00 a.m. The topics of discussion will be stopping the "bloody massacre." After that, Trump plans to talk to Zelenskyy, and then with him and NATO members.

The topics of the call will be stopping the bloodshed, which on average kills more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, and trade. Then I will speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, and then together with President Zelenskyy - with various NATO members. I hope it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will be concluded, and this very brutal war, a war that should never have been, will end.

- wrote Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said he would likely schedule a meeting with Putin, after which a peace agreement will be concluded. However, if there are no results at the talks in Turkey, Trump did not rule out the application of sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, US Special Representative Steve Vitkoff canceled his visit to Russia due to Putin's refusal to consider a peace plan with 22 points, developed jointly by Ukraine, the USA and Europe.  

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$102,947.60
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,474.39