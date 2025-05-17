Trump Plans Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy, and NATO Leaders: Details

US President Donald Trump has announced telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and leaders of NATO member countries. He announced this on the Truth Social social network, reports UNN.

Details

According to Trump, he will first have a telephone conversation with Putin on Monday at 10:00 a.m. The topics of discussion will be stopping the "bloody massacre." After that, Trump plans to talk to Zelenskyy, and then with him and NATO members.

The topics of the call will be stopping the bloodshed, which on average kills more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, and trade. Then I will speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, and then together with President Zelenskyy - with various NATO members. I hope it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will be concluded, and this very brutal war, a war that should never have been, will end. - wrote Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said he would likely schedule a meeting with Putin, after which a peace agreement will be concluded. However, if there are no results at the talks in Turkey, Trump did not rule out the application of sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, US Special Representative Steve Vitkoff canceled his visit to Russia due to Putin's refusal to consider a peace plan with 22 points, developed jointly by Ukraine, the USA and Europe.