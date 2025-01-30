Trump may have had a conversation with Putin: what we know

US President Trump confirmed that he had spoken with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports UNN.

Answering a question about the plane crash in Washington, Trump said he is in contact with the heads of state whose citizens died in the plane crash.

When asked if the US president had spoken to the Russian dictator, Trump replied: “No. Not about that.

The American leader did not elaborate on his answer.

Recall

An American Eagle airplane with 64 passengers collided with a Black Hawk army helicopter near Reagan Airport.