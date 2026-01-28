Trump launches "Trump Accounts" program: $1000 for every child born in the USA

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
07:02 PM • 6068 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 10456 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 10103 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 10505 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 14106 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 16698 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 12799 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 24270 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 23880 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27777 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
100%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"I'm shocked myself": Bohdan Yusypchuk announced his wedding in the USAPhotoJanuary 28, 11:44 AM • 7982 views
Life imprisonment for crimes against his own children: a man in Volyn was sentenced for years of sexual abuseJanuary 28, 12:12 PM • 5306 views
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's deathJanuary 28, 12:30 PM • 14142 views
If Zelensky is indeed ready for a meeting, then we invite him to Moscow - Putin's aide UshakovJanuary 28, 01:09 PM • 3514 views
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday06:25 PM • 4816 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 32777 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 62195 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 89657 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 69078 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 87659 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Lviv
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday06:25 PM • 4820 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 37192 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 35790 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 42468 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 45130 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
ChatGPT

Trump launches "Trump Accounts" program: $1000 for every child born in the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Donald Trump has unveiled an initiative: every child born in the USA between 2025 and 2028 will receive $1000 in a "Trump Account." The funds will be invested in index funds, accessible from age 18, and can be supplemented by families and employers.

Trump launches "Trump Accounts" program: $1000 for every child born in the USA

US President Donald Trump has officially unveiled a large-scale financial initiative aimed at building capital for future generations of Americans. Under the new program, every child born in the US between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, will receive a starting investment deposit of $1,000 from the federal government. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the decree, the funds will be automatically credited to specially created "Trump Accounts" - tax-advantaged instruments linked to US stock market index funds, such as the S&P 500. Parents or guardians will manage the accounts, but money cannot be withdrawn until the child reaches 18 years of age. The program anticipates that due to compound interest, the initial amount could multiply several times by the time the beneficiary reaches adulthood.

European government leader expressed shock over Trump's condition after Mar-a-Lago meeting - Politico28.01.26, 08:55 • 4390 views

In addition to the government contribution, families and employers will be able to voluntarily contribute up to $5,000 annually to these accounts. All investment gains on these accounts will be tax-protected until the funds are withdrawn. According to the administration's estimates, the accumulated money can be used as a down payment for a mortgage, to pay for higher education, or to start one's own business.

Political context and program conditions

The program is part of Trump's broader economic plan, designed to engage the working class in the stock market and stimulate national economic growth. However, only children who are US citizens and have a valid social security number will be eligible for the $1,000 government contribution. This decision aligns with the president's recent executive orders to tighten birthright citizenship rules.

The initiative has already received support from big business: executives from giants such as Goldman Sachs, Uber, and Dell have announced their readiness to integrate the "Trump Accounts" system into their employee benefits packages. It is expected that the opening of accounts and the first payments from the Treasury will begin on July 4, 2026, after the technical platform is developed. 

Trump welcomed the fall of the US dollar to a four-year low and called it "great"28.01.26, 02:41 • 10949 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldFinance
Real estate
State budget
US Elections
Donald Trump
United States