Trump lashed out at media that did not support his statements about the scale of destruction of facilities in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

Donald Trump criticized the media over reports of uncertainty about the extent of destruction of Iranian nuclear facilities after US attacks. He claims that all facilities were 'completely destroyed', and journalists from CNN, ABC News, and NBC News are spreading 'fake news'.

Trump lashed out at media that did not support his statements about the scale of destruction of facilities in Iran

US President Donald Trump lashed out at the media as journalists reported uncertainty about the extent of damage to Iranian nuclear facilities, which were hit by US strikes last weekend, UNN reports.

The facilities we attacked in Iran were completely destroyed, and everyone knows it. Only fake news can say otherwise to try to belittle as much as possible - and even they say they were "pretty well destroyed! 

- Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US President criticized reporters and executives of CNN, ABC News, and NBC News.

Especially strange are Allison Cooper of fake news CNN, Stupid Bryan L. Roberts, head of Con"cast, Johnny Karl of fake news ABC, and, as always, the losers from, again, fake news NBC News, working on this lie. Nasty people in the media never end, and that's why their ratings are at an all-time low - zero trust! 

- Trump emphasized.

Let's add

Several news agencies reported damage to Iranian facilities and questioned whether these facilities were completely destroyed, as Trump had previously stated.

Addition

Trump stated that the United States of America attacked Iran's nuclear facilities. According to him, the US operation was "very successful," with three nuclear facilities in Iran attacked, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed understanding regarding the United States' attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte sees the US actions as within international law.

The IAEA confirmed no increase in radiation outside Iran's nuclear facilities after the attacks.

On June 23, Iran carried out missile strikes on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq in response to US attacks on its nuclear facilities.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Mark Rutte
International Atomic Energy Agency
NATO
Iraq
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Qatar
Germany
United States
Iran
