Trump is tired and disappointed with Russia and Ukraine - White House spokeswoman

US President Donald Trump is "tired and frustrated" with both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said this during a briefing, UNN reports.

When asked what goals Trump is pursuing in the conversation that is currently taking place between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Leavitt said that the American leader's goal is a ceasefire.

The President has made it clear that his goal is to see a ceasefire and an end to this conflict. And he is tired and frustrated with both sides of the conflict. The President's team has made tremendous efforts to resolve this very difficult war, which again began due to the weakness of the previous administration. - she emphasized.

When asked if Trump is ready to meet with Putin, the White House speaker noted that the US leader is open to this, but "let's see how this call goes today."

Addition

US President Donald Trump announced telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for Monday at 5 p.m. (10:00 a.m. local time). And after that - with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump's conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled for today, and after that the American leader is going to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.