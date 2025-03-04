Trump is going to talk about Ukraine during his address to Congress - White House
Kyiv • UNN
The White House press secretary announced Trump's speech at the joint session of Congress. The President of the United States plans to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, the situation in Gaza, and border funding issues.
White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt revealed what U.S. President Donald Trump will address in his joint session of Congress, indicating that it will specifically include "the intention to end the war in Ukraine," reports UNN.
He's going to dive into foreign policy, talk about his intention to end the war in Ukraine, talk about his plan to bring all the hostages out of Gaza home
According to her, Trump will also speak about the first month of his administration, their achievements, and "will outline his plans to fix the economic mess." "He will also ask Congress this evening: we need more funding at the border to continue these deportations," the White House spokesperson noted.
Supplement
U.S. President Donald Trump will address Congress on March 4 - for the first time during his second presidential term.
The address to Congress will take place against the backdrop of a series of decisions and actions by the Trump administration, including regarding Ukraine.