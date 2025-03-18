White House on the conversation with Putin: Trump "means business"
Kyiv • UNN
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields stated that US President Donald Trump "means business", in the context of the upcoming conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, writes UNN.
Details
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields previewed Trump's conversation with Putin later today on NewsNation: "President Trump means business - and at the end of the day, he wants to score".
Supplement
Trump announced a conversation with Putin on March 18.
The Kremlin confirmed plans for a conversation between Putin and Trump, even indicating a preliminary time - from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kyiv time.
However, Putin did not confirm the time of the conversation with Trump in his speech later.
The leaders of the two countries are expected to discuss the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.
Earlier this week, Trump said that the discussion with Putin would concern "land"; "power plants" and "division of certain assets"
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump indicated that he is "looking forward to" the call and promised that the war "must end now".
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the parties will communicate "as long as they deem necessary".
On the eve of the conversation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "it is Putin who continues to prolong this war." "Putin has not been able to squeeze out a "yes" to the ceasefire proposal for a week now," he said.