Trump is looking for an alternative to Boeing for new Air Force One aircraft: NYT has learned about Musk's involvement

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration is "considering alternatives" to Boeing after delays in the delivery of two new models of the US presidential jet Air Force One, AFP reports, UNN writes.

Details

"I'm not happy with Boeing," Trump told reporters aboard his current plane. - "We're looking at alternatives because it's taking Boeing too long.

The American aerospace giant agreed in 2018 to deliver two 747-8s by the end of 2024 for $3.9 billion-both ready to transport whoever was in charge of the White House at the time.

However, the subcontractor went bankrupt and the coronavirus pandemic disrupted production, forcing Boeing to postpone the delivery date to 2027 and 2028.

Trump said he was open to buying planes "from another country" but would not consider Boeing's European rival Airbus to build the planes.

Air Force One is a highly customized aircraft that includes high-tech communications equipment, a medical compartment and a defense system.

Current Air Force One aircraft are facing rising maintenance costs and use parts that are increasingly aging.

According to The New York Times, Trump, angry about delays in the delivery of two new Air Force One jets, has authorized Elon Musk to explore radical options to push Boeing to act faster, including relaxing security clearance standards for those working on presidential aircraft.

His administration even discussed whether a luxury jet could be purchased and refitted while he waited, according to five people with knowledge of the discussion.

Musk, who Trump has used to shrink the federal government, has been at the center of the discussions - consulting with the military, the White House and Boeing, the people said.

Addendum

Trump's comments are the latest blow to Boeing, which is in a difficult position and reported a loss of $11.8 billion last year.

The company continues to be hit by a more than seven-week labor strike that has led to the closure of two major assembly plants.

Boeing's results were also overshadowed by a problematic flight in January 2024, when an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX made an emergency landing after a window broke out during flight.

Following the incident, Boeing faced increased scrutiny from US aviation regulators and reduced production.

Boeing also suffers from outdated fixed-price defense contracts that have caused losses for the company.