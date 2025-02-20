Trump is looking for an alternative to Boeing for new Air Force One aircraft: NYT has learned about Musk's involvement

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Trump is looking for an alternative to Boeing for new Air Force One aircraft: NYT has learned about Musk's involvement

Trump is looking for an alternative to Boeing for new Air Force One aircraft: NYT has learned about Musk's involvement

Kyiv  •  UNN

Trump is unhappy with the delay in the delivery of two new Boeing presidential jets by 2027-2028. The US administration is considering alternatives and has engaged Elon Musk to solve the problem.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration is "considering alternatives" to Boeing after delays in the delivery of two new models of the US presidential jet Air Force One, AFP reports, UNN writes.

Details

"I'm not happy with Boeing," Trump told reporters aboard his current plane. - "We're looking at alternatives because it's taking Boeing too long.

The American aerospace giant agreed in 2018 to deliver two 747-8s by the end of 2024 for $3.9 billion-both ready to transport whoever was in charge of the White House at the time.

However, the subcontractor went bankrupt and the coronavirus pandemic disrupted production, forcing Boeing to postpone the delivery date to 2027 and 2028.

Trump said he was open to buying planes "from another country" but would not consider Boeing's European rival Airbus to build the planes.

Air Force One is a highly customized aircraft that includes high-tech communications equipment, a medical compartment and a defense system.

Current Air Force One aircraft are facing rising maintenance costs and use parts that are increasingly aging.

According to The New York Times, Trump, angry about delays in the delivery of two new Air Force One jets, has authorized Elon Musk to explore radical options to push Boeing to act faster, including relaxing security clearance standards for those working on presidential aircraft.

His administration even discussed whether a luxury jet could be purchased and refitted while he waited, according to five people with knowledge of the discussion.

Musk, who Trump has used to shrink the federal government, has been at the center of the discussions - consulting with the military, the White House and Boeing, the people said.

Addendum

Trump's comments are the latest blow to Boeing, which is in a difficult position and reported a loss of $11.8 billion last year.

The company continues to be hit by a more than seven-week labor strike that has led to the closure of two major assembly plants.

Boeing's results were also overshadowed by a problematic flight in January 2024, when an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX made an emergency landing after a window broke out during flight.

Following the incident, Boeing faced increased scrutiny from US aviation regulators and reduced production.

Boeing also suffers from outdated fixed-price defense contracts that have caused losses for the company.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
boeingBoeing
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

