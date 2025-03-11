Trump: hopefully Russia will agree to a ceasefire, a meeting with Russia is expected today and tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
The US President reported that Ukraine has agreed to a ceasefire. Trump plans meetings with Russia and hopes for its agreement on halting hostilities.
US President Donald Trump stated that hopefully Russia will agree to a ceasefire, and that a meeting with Russia is expected today and tomorrow, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, Ukraine has just agreed to a ceasefire "a little while ago".
"Now we have to go to Russia and hopefully President Putin will agree to that also and we can get this show on the road... We want to get that war over with," said the US president.
"Hopefully Russia will agree to this," Trump said, speaking about the ceasefire.
"We are going to meet with them later today and tomorrow," Trump indicated.
Ukraine is ready to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia complies simultaneously11.03.25, 20:08 • 141055 views