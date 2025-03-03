Trump: “I have not given up a single piece of Ukrainian land to Russia”
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that he is the only US president who has not given up any part of Ukraine to Russia. He also announced an important statement for Tuesday, promising to “tell it like it is.
US President Donald Trump said that he is the only president who has not given up the territory of Ukraine to Russia. He wrote about this in his social network Truth Social, reports UNN.
The only president who has not given away a single piece of Ukrainian land to Putin's Russia is President Donald Trump. Remember this when you criticize weak and ineffective democrats, and Fake News is happy to publish everything they say!
Trump also announced a “big night” for Tuesday, but did not explain what exactly he meant.
Tomorrow night will be a big night. I will tell you everything as it is!
Recall
The Trump administration is no longer sure that they will succeed in forcing Russia and Ukraine to end the war. The doubts are related, in particular, to the emotional conversation between the American and Ukrainian leaders that took place on February 28 in the Oval Office in the White House.