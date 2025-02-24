Trump hints at possible rare earth metals deals with russia

US President Donald Trump, after statements about possible major deals with rf, hinted that “they have huge rare earth metals,” reports UNN with reference to ABC.

Details

Trump wrote in a social media post on Monday that he was having “serious discussions” with Russia not only about ending its invasion of Ukraine, but also about “major economic development deals” - though he did not provide details.

Trump was asked to elaborate on what those deals would look like when he met with Frenchman Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office.

“We're trying to make some economic development deals. They've got a lot of things that we want and we'll see. I mean, I don't know if it's going to work out, but we'd like to be able to do it if we could,” Trump said.

“You know, they have tremendous rare earth metals.... they have very valuable things that we could use, and we have things that they could use, and it would be very good if we could do that. I think it would be very good for world peace,” Trump said.

Previously

U.S. President Donald Trump saidthat he may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign a minerals agreement this week or next week.