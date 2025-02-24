Trump hints at possible rare earth metals deals with russia

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 20076 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 39308 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 78454 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 46944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110236 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96692 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111978 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116597 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148895 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump hints at possible rare earth metals deals with russia

Trump hints at possible rare earth metals deals with russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44868 views

Donald Trump has announced “serious discussions” with Russia on economic deals and ending the war in Ukraine. The US president emphasized interest in Russian rare-earth metals, calling them “very valuable.

US President Donald Trump, after statements about possible major deals with rf, hinted that “they have huge rare earth metals,” reports UNN with reference to ABC.

Details

Trump wrote in a social media post on Monday that he was having “serious discussions” with Russia not only about ending its invasion of Ukraine, but also about “major economic development deals” - though he did not provide details.

Trump was asked to elaborate on what those deals would look like when he met with Frenchman Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office.

“We're trying to make some economic development deals. They've got a lot of things that we want and we'll see. I mean, I don't know if it's going to work out, but we'd like to be able to do it if we could,” Trump said.

“You know, they have tremendous rare earth metals.... they have very valuable things that we could use, and we have things that they could use, and it would be very good if we could do that. I think it would be very good for world peace,” Trump said.

Previously

U.S. President Donald Trump saidthat he may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign a minerals agreement this week or next week.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

