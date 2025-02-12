Trump fires USAID inspector after critical report on agency cuts

The inspector general of the U.S. Agency for International Development was fired on Tuesday, the day after the release of his office's report, which revealed the negative effects of the Trump administration's USAID staff cuts.

Paul Martin, who had served as inspector general of the U.S. Agency for International Development since 2023, received his dismissal notice by email.

On behalf of President Donald Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as Inspector General of the U.S. Agency for International Development is terminated, effective immediately - Trent Morse, deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel, told Martin in an email.

A report by the USAID Office of Inspector General, headed by Paul Martin, expressed concern about staffing shortages that could lead to a lack of oversight and, as a result, the risk of inadvertently funding organizations or individuals associated with U.S.-designated terrorist groups.

The document also emphasized the uncertainty surrounding Secretary of State Marco Rubio's decision to end life-saving aid. The report noted that this has jeopardized more than $489 million of food aid stuck in ports, warehouses and in transit, which could lead to spoilage, additional storage costs or diversion.

Shortly after receiving his notice of dismissal, Martin informed his colleagues, expressing his gratitude for their work together:

It has been an honor to work with my OIG colleagues around the world to provide independent and principled oversight of USAID programs. Take care of yourself and take care of each other - he wrote in his farewell letter.

The White House did not comment on his dismissal. Last month, Secretary of State Rubio ordered the suspension of almost all US foreign aid until the vetting is complete, following Trump's executive order for a 90-day pause on new commitments and disbursements.

On Tuesday, USAID contractors filed a lawsuit in federal court, demanding that the funding freeze be blocked. Meanwhile, the Trump administration abruptly closed the agency's headquarters, placing most employees on administrative leave, prompting another lawsuit from labor groups.

President Donald Trump's administration is preparing for a large-scale downsizing of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), leaving less than 300 employees out of more than 10,000 working around the world.