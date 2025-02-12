Trump fires USAID inspector after critical report on agency cuts

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Trump fires USAID inspector after critical report on agency cuts

Trump fires USAID inspector after critical report on agency cuts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36006 views

USAID Inspector General Paul Martin was fired after publishing a report on the negative effects of the agency's staff cuts. The report warned of risks of insufficient oversight and problems with the distribution of $489 million in aid.

The inspector general of the U.S. Agency for International Development was fired on Tuesday, the day after the release of his office's report, which revealed the negative effects of the Trump administration's USAID staff cuts.

Writes UNN with a link to NBC News.

Paul Martin, who had served as inspector general of the U.S. Agency for International Development since 2023, received his dismissal notice by email.

On behalf of President Donald Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as Inspector General of the U.S. Agency for International Development is terminated, effective immediately

- Trent Morse, deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel, told Martin in an email.

A report by the USAID Office of Inspector General, headed by Paul Martin, expressed concern about staffing shortages that could lead to a lack of oversight and, as a result, the risk of inadvertently funding organizations or individuals associated with U.S.-designated terrorist groups.

Fico asks Musk to provide data on USAID grants in Slovakia11.02.25, 15:54 • 25639 views

The document also emphasized the uncertainty surrounding Secretary of State Marco Rubio's decision to end life-saving aid. The report noted that this has jeopardized more than $489 million of food aid stuck in ports, warehouses and in transit, which could lead to spoilage, additional storage costs or diversion.

Shortly after receiving his notice of dismissal, Martin informed his colleagues, expressing his gratitude for their work together:

It has been an honor to work with my OIG colleagues around the world to provide independent and principled oversight of USAID programs. Take care of yourself and take care of each other

- he wrote in his farewell letter.

It's a fiction: trump's adviser criticises usaid's effectiveness in countering china and russia's influence10.02.25, 10:45 • 23258 views

The White House did not comment on his dismissal. Last month, Secretary of State Rubio ordered the suspension of almost all US foreign aid until the vetting is complete, following Trump's executive order for a 90-day pause on new commitments and disbursements.

On Tuesday, USAID contractors filed a lawsuit in federal court, demanding that the funding freeze be blocked. Meanwhile, the Trump administration abruptly closed the agency's headquarters, placing most employees on administrative leave, prompting another lawsuit from labor groups.

Recall 

President Donald Trump's administration is preparing for a large-scale downsizing of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), leaving less than 300 employees out of more than 10,000 working around the world.  

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World

Contact us about advertising