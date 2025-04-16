Trump extended the ban on Russian ships in US ports for another year

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM

April 16, 11:59 AM

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Trump extended the ban on Russian ships in US ports for another year

Kyiv • UNN

 2206 views

Donald Trump has extended the state of emergency in US ports due to the threat from Russia. The ban on the entry of Russian ships will last for another year.

Trump extended the ban on Russian ships in US ports for another year

United States President Donald Trump has extended the ban on accepting ships flying the Russian flag or otherwise associated with the Russian Federation in American ports for another year. This is stated in a document contained in the US Federal Register, reports UNN.

Details

On April 21, 2022, a state of emergency was introduced in the United States, which extended to the sea due to the Ukrainian-Russian war, which "threatened to disrupt the international relations of the United States." The US President authorized the Secretary of Homeland Security to regulate the anchorage and movement of Russian vessels, in accordance with the American Emergency Situations Act.

The document, which was published today, states that the Russian Federation continues to pose a threat to the disruption of America's international relations. Therefore, by order of the US President, the "state of emergency" has been extended for 1 year. According to the ban, the entry of Russian vessels and affiliated Russian vessels into the ports of the United States will be regulated.

The White House does not know if Trump plans to visit Ukraine15.04.25, 22:27 • 3218 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
White House
Donald Trump
United States
