Trump extended the ban on Russian ships in US ports for another year

United States President Donald Trump has extended the ban on accepting ships flying the Russian flag or otherwise associated with the Russian Federation in American ports for another year. This is stated in a document contained in the US Federal Register, reports UNN.

Details

On April 21, 2022, a state of emergency was introduced in the United States, which extended to the sea due to the Ukrainian-Russian war, which "threatened to disrupt the international relations of the United States." The US President authorized the Secretary of Homeland Security to regulate the anchorage and movement of Russian vessels, in accordance with the American Emergency Situations Act.

The document, which was published today, states that the Russian Federation continues to pose a threat to the disruption of America's international relations. Therefore, by order of the US President, the "state of emergency" has been extended for 1 year. According to the ban, the entry of Russian vessels and affiliated Russian vessels into the ports of the United States will be regulated.

