Trump extended sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has extended sanctions against Russia for a year, which were imposed due to the invasion of Ukraine. He signed the relevant decree, UNN reports.

... I am extending for 1 year the state of emergency declared by Executive Order 13660 (sanctions against ha, which were introduced in 2014 - ed.) - the decree states.

The document notes that Russia's actions and policies "continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."

Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meeting

Additionally

On March 6, 2014, by Executive Order 13660, the President of the United States declared a national emergency pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States constituted by the actions and policies of persons that undermine democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine; threaten its peace, security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; and contribute to the misappropriation of its assets.

On March 16, 2014, the President issued Executive Order 13661, which expanded the scope of the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660 and recognized that the actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation with respect to Ukraine undermine democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine; threaten its peace, security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; and contribute to the misappropriation of its assets. On March 20, 2014, the President issued Executive

Order 13662, which further expanded the scope of the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660, as expanded by Executive Order 13661, and determined that the actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation, including the annexation of Crimea and the use of force in Ukraine, continue to undermine democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine; threaten its peace, security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; and contribute to the misappropriation of its assets.