US President Donald Trump claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to negotiations out of respect for the US, which he did not have during Joe Biden's term. This is reported by UNN.

Details

When asked what brought Putin to the negotiating table, Trump replied:

"I don't want to say that anything led to this, he's a very smart guy. Nothing brought him to the negotiating table, so to speak. I think he respects our country now. He didn't respect it under Biden. I can tell you that. He had no respect for it. I was so glad when he said that this would never have happened." - he added, referring to Putin's endorsement of Trump's long-standing narrative that "the war would not have happened if he had been president."

Recall

