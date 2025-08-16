Trump explained why Putin agreed to negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that Vladimir Putin agreed to negotiations out of respect for the United States, which was absent during Joe Biden's term. The former US president claims that Putin supports his narrative that the war would not have happened if Trump had been president.
US President Donald Trump claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to negotiations out of respect for the US, which he did not have during Joe Biden's term. This is reported by UNN.
Details
When asked what brought Putin to the negotiating table, Trump replied:
"I don't want to say that anything led to this, he's a very smart guy. Nothing brought him to the negotiating table, so to speak. I think he respects our country now. He didn't respect it under Biden. I can tell you that. He had no respect for it. I was so glad when he said that this would never have happened."
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that Donald Trump stated that he did not want to publicly disclose his disagreements with Vladimir Putin. He noted that Ukraine and President Zelensky must agree to possible arrangements.