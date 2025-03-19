Trump denied negotiations with Putin on ending aid to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that he did not discuss ending aid to Ukraine with Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, the conversation with Putin went well and contributed to bringing positions closer regarding economic relations after the end of the war in Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump did not discuss with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin the issue of stopping aid to Ukraine. He stated this in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.
Details
Commenting on Russian media reports that during the conversation, Putin demanded an immediate end to US aid to Ukraine to reach a multi-stage peace agreement, the head of the White House noted that this information is not true.
No, we didn't talk about aid - in fact, we didn't talk about aid at all. We talked about a lot of things, but aid was never mentioned
At the same time, according to him, the conversation with Putin went well - in particular, as a result, the US and Russia became closer in the issue of establishing economic relations after the end of the war in Ukraine.
Recall
On March 18, Trump and Putin had a phone conversation that lasted more than an hour and a half. According to a CNN source, the conversation between Trump and Putin went "very well".
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet spoken with Donald Trump after his phone conversation with Vladimir Putin. He hopes to talk in the near future to understand the details.
