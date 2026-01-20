Trump criticized Britain's decision on Chagos and linked it to ambitions for Greenland

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
09:39 AM • 1188 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 2704 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 7344 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 8190 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 29011 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 59849 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 48773 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 48511 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 41571 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 55062 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capitalJanuary 20, 12:14 AM • 29729 views
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 12337 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 25589 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 26344 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 11732 views
Publications
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 11739 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 55063 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 62244 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 59418 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 75345 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 27140 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 42510 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 35930 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 40613 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 52478 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Trump criticized Britain's decision on Chagos and linked it to ambitions for Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Donald Trump criticized the UK's decision to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, calling it a "great folly." He linked it to ambitions for Greenland and called on Denmark to "do the right thing."

Trump criticized Britain's decision on Chagos and linked it to ambitions for Greenland

US President Donald Trump criticized the "great stupidity" of the UK's decision to transfer the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and linked it to ambitions regarding Greenland, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

On Truth Social, US President Trump criticized the UK's recent move to transfer control of the strategically important Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The UK confirmed its decision last May to return the islands to the African country, while retaining control over the US-British military base Diego Garcia.

At the time, Trump criticized the move, which transfers control of the territory around a key US military site to a close trading partner of China.

"There is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of complete weakness," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that the UK was "giving away" the island "for no reason."

He added that the UK's decision was "an act of great stupidity and another in a very long line of national security reasons why Greenland needs to be acquired. Denmark and its European allies must do the right thing."

Addition

The UK controlled the region since 1814, and in 1965 it separated the Chagos Islands from Mauritius before this former colony gained independence. London retained control of the archipelago and renamed it the British Indian Ocean Territory.

It then evicted nearly 2,000 residents to Mauritius and the Seychelles to make way for the Diego Garcia airbase. The secret base, CNN notes, is important for Washington's interests, providing it with a significant military presence in the Indian Ocean.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Social network
Truth Social
Greenland
Seychelles
Donald Trump
Denmark
Great Britain
China