Trump criticized Britain's decision on Chagos and linked it to ambitions for Greenland

US President Donald Trump criticized the "great stupidity" of the UK's decision to transfer the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and linked it to ambitions regarding Greenland, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

On Truth Social, US President Trump criticized the UK's recent move to transfer control of the strategically important Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The UK confirmed its decision last May to return the islands to the African country, while retaining control over the US-British military base Diego Garcia.

At the time, Trump criticized the move, which transfers control of the territory around a key US military site to a close trading partner of China.

"There is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of complete weakness," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that the UK was "giving away" the island "for no reason."

He added that the UK's decision was "an act of great stupidity and another in a very long line of national security reasons why Greenland needs to be acquired. Denmark and its European allies must do the right thing."

Addition

The UK controlled the region since 1814, and in 1965 it separated the Chagos Islands from Mauritius before this former colony gained independence. London retained control of the archipelago and renamed it the British Indian Ocean Territory.

It then evicted nearly 2,000 residents to Mauritius and the Seychelles to make way for the Diego Garcia airbase. The secret base, CNN notes, is important for Washington's interests, providing it with a significant military presence in the Indian Ocean.