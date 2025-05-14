$41.500.04
Trump continues to express interest in traveling to Turkey for potential peace talks - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1496 views

Donald Trump has expressed interest in traveling to Turkey for potential peace talks. According to him, Putin would like him to be present at these negotiations.

Trump continues to express interest in traveling to Turkey for potential peace talks - CNN

US President Donald Trump continues to express interest in traveling to Turkey for a possible high-stakes meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, saying Wednesday that Putin "would like me to be there" and it remains "a possibility," CNN reports, UNN writes.

Details

"He would like me to be there, and it's possible. It doesn't mean I wouldn't do it to save a lot of lives and come back," Trump said in response to a question from CNN aboard Air Force One.

He continued: "I don't know if he'll be there if I'm not there."

Trump says he doesn't know if Putin will come to Turkey for negotiations 14.05.25, 14:18 • 1556 views

Asked about Putin's strategy and whether he still feels the Russian leader is "fooling him," as he suggested in a previous social media post, Trump told reporters he would let them know in a few days.

Addition

As noted, Putin has not yet agreed to personally participate in the talks in Turkey scheduled for Thursday, despite having offered to do so himself. Zelensky has said he will not negotiate with any Russian representative other than Putin himself.

Earlier, Trump mentioned the possibility of a stop in Turkey during his trip to the Middle East, saying: "I was thinking about actually flying there. There's a possibility, I think, if I think something might happen."

Trump is currently scheduled to visit Doha and Abu Dhabi on Thursday, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War Politics
