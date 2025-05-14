$41.500.04
Trump says he doesn't know if Putin will come to Turkey for negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

Donald Trump stated that he does not know whether Vladimir Putin will be present at negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine in Turkey. Trump is considering visiting Turkey to participate in the negotiations.

Trump says he doesn't know if Putin will come to Turkey for negotiations

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he does not know if Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin will appear at talks on the war in Ukraine, scheduled for Thursday in Turkey, UNN writes, citing The Guardian.

Details

"He would like me to be there, and that's possible. ... I don't know if he will be there if I am not there. We are going to figure it out," Trump told reporters traveling aboard Air Force One to Qatar, Reuters reports.

As the publication notes, Trump has stated that he may visit Turkey for negotiations as part of his trip to the Middle East this week.

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin13.05.25, 15:11 • 87716 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
