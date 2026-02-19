Trump concludes Peace Council meeting with promise to 'make UN great again' - Media

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 10132 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 14921 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 13807 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 23735 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 18096 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 29078 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 25455 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25134 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 24336 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18513 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
1m/s
70%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 28338 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 21555 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 16383 views
US demands allies cut NATO overseas missions and not invite Ukraine to Ankara summit - media01:59 PM • 5760 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 15564 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 15664 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 23738 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 29079 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 28426 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 43428 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Jeffrey Epstein
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
State Border of Ukraine
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 16465 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 21641 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 24779 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 32632 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 33629 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
Shahed-136

Trump concludes Peace Council meeting with promise to 'make UN great again' - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Many world leaders and diplomats feared that Trump's new initiative was an attempt to overshadow the UN Security Council. But Trump tried to allay these fears, stating that the US would "work with the United Nations again and make it great again."

Trump concludes Peace Council meeting with promise to 'make UN great again' - Media

American leader Donald Trump, concluding his first meeting of the Peace Council, hinted that the United States intends to make additional changes to the structure of the UN, including the appearance of its headquarters in New York, reports UNN with reference to AP.

Details

Many world leaders and diplomats feared that Trump's new initiative was an attempt to overshadow the UN Security Council. But Trump tried to dispel these fears, stating that the US "will once again work with the United Nations and bring it back to life."

He added that his administration plans to "streamline even the building."

"I like to see beautiful buildings. I like to see buildings that are physically renovated, not looking outdated," Trump said. "We don't like that. So we're going to do work with the United Nations."

"Family photo," red caps, and "incredible friends": Trump's Peace Council inaugural meeting begins in the US19.02.26, 17:49 • 2324 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
United Nations Security Council
United Nations
Donald Trump
New York City
United States