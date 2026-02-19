Trump concludes Peace Council meeting with promise to 'make UN great again' - Media

American leader Donald Trump, concluding his first meeting of the Peace Council, hinted that the United States intends to make additional changes to the structure of the UN, including the appearance of its headquarters in New York, reports UNN with reference to AP.

Many world leaders and diplomats feared that Trump's new initiative was an attempt to overshadow the UN Security Council. But Trump tried to dispel these fears, stating that the US "will once again work with the United Nations and bring it back to life."

He added that his administration plans to "streamline even the building."

"I like to see beautiful buildings. I like to see buildings that are physically renovated, not looking outdated," Trump said. "We don't like that. So we're going to do work with the United Nations."

