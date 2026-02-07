Trump changes rules for US arms sales: countries with high defense spending to get priority
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will reorient arms sales towards countries with higher defense spending and strategic importance. This will accelerate the supply of American weapons to allies and expand US production capabilities.
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that reorients the list of American arms clients in favor of countries with higher defense spending and strategic importance in their region. This was reported by Reuters, citing the White House, informs UNN.
It is noted that the decree provides for a "significant shift in US arms sales policy" - in particular, from now on, federal agencies must prioritize foreign military sales to partners who have invested heavily in their own self-defense capabilities and occupy important positions or are located in key geographical regions.
The move aims to accelerate the delivery of American-made weapons to allies, which is considered essential for regional security, while using foreign procurement to expand domestic production capacity.
The decree does not mention any countries, but, as the publication points out, the decree "will encourage the streamlining of bureaucratic processes, including enhanced end-use monitoring and third-party transfer procedures, to reduce delays and increase transparency."
US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that the US will continue to sell weapons to NATO allies for Ukraine until a peace agreement is reached.
