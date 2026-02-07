Trump changes rules for US arms sales: countries with high defense spending to get priority

$43.140.00
08:45 PM • 2076 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
08:13 PM • 4172 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 13691 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 18875 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 18462 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 22849 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 34683 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 46929 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 41798 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 31720 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region: 10 people injured, dog shelter destroyed, animals killedPhotoFebruary 7, 12:10 PM • 5564 views
They do this because they understand that Ukraine will not recognize it: Zelenskyy on Russia's demands to recognize Crimea as RussianFebruary 7, 12:21 PM • 6032 views
Ukraine received 300 generators worth 417 thousand euros from SECI: which social facilities and cities are prioritizedPhotoVideoFebruary 7, 01:59 PM • 5080 views
Attack on a dormitory for foreign students in Bashkortostan: there are wounded, swastikas drawn in blood on the wallsVideoFebruary 7, 02:22 PM • 3886 views
Energy system on the brink: additional support points being deployed in Kyiv and region due to critical power deficit – Ministry of Energy05:17 PM • 5118 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 26145 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 47327 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 42430 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 44387 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 57236 views
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 15079 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 29235 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 31526 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 40449 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 43565 views
Trump changes rules for US arms sales: countries with high defense spending to get priority

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will reorient arms sales towards countries with higher defense spending and strategic importance. This will accelerate the supply of American weapons to allies and expand US production capabilities.

Trump changes rules for US arms sales: countries with high defense spending to get priority

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that reorients the list of American arms clients in favor of countries with higher defense spending and strategic importance in their region. This was reported by Reuters, citing the White House, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the decree provides for a "significant shift in US arms sales policy" - in particular, from now on, federal agencies must prioritize foreign military sales to partners who have invested heavily in their own self-defense capabilities and occupy important positions or are located in key geographical regions.

The move aims to accelerate the delivery of American-made weapons to allies, which is considered essential for regional security, while using foreign procurement to expand domestic production capacity.

- the article says.

The decree does not mention any countries, but, as the publication points out, the decree "will encourage the streamlining of bureaucratic processes, including enhanced end-use monitoring and third-party transfer procedures, to reduce delays and increase transparency."

Recall

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that the US will continue to sell weapons to NATO allies for Ukraine until a peace agreement is reached.

The US has a weapon that will destroy everything with one missile - Trump21.01.26, 16:15 • 12626 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

