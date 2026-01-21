The US has a weapon that will destroy everything with one missile - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the US has weapons that can destroy everything with one missile, adding that there is no air defense system in the world that could shoot down this missile, reports UNN.

Now, the US and the entire world face significantly higher risks than during World War II due to nuclear weapons, due to modern weapons that I cannot tell you about now. Two weeks ago, a weapon appeared that no one had ever heard of. Everything can be destroyed literally by one missile. There is no air defense system yet that would destroy this missile. - Trump said.

