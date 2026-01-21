$43.180.08
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 8150 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 16340 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 13497 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 16716 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 36067 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 55539 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 48026 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 78802 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 41049 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 64838 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
Publications
Exclusives
The US has a weapon that will destroy everything with one missile - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

US President Donald Trump said that the US possesses a new weapon capable of destroying everything with one missile. He added that there is no air defense system in the world that could shoot it down.

The US has a weapon that will destroy everything with one missile - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the US has weapons that can destroy everything with one missile, adding that there is no air defense system in the world that could shoot down this missile, reports UNN.

Details

Now, the US and the entire world face significantly higher risks than during World War II due to nuclear weapons, due to modern weapons that I cannot tell you about now. Two weeks ago, a weapon appeared that no one had ever heard of. Everything can be destroyed literally by one missile. There is no air defense system yet that would destroy this missile.

- Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Europe is not moving in the right direction.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Donald Trump
Europe
United States