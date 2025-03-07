Trump canceled grants of $400 million for Columbia University
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration halted funding for Columbia University due to student protests regarding Israel and Gaza. The university established a disciplinary committee and promised to cooperate with the government to restore the funds.
The administration of US President Donald Trump has canceled grants and contracts totaling $400 million for Columbia University. The university found itself at the center of a scandal due to student protests supporting Israel on one side and Gaza on the other. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.
Columbia University found itself at the center of student protests, during which demonstrators demanded an end to US support for Israel due to civilian casualties and the humanitarian crisis caused by Israel's attack on Gaza.
During the protests and counter-protests, mutual accusations of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia were heard. In response, Columbia University established a disciplinary committee and intensified its own investigations into students who criticize Israel, raising concerns among free speech advocates.
After the announcement of the cancellation of grants and funding, the university promised to cooperate with the government to try to recover the funds.
We take Columbia University's legal obligations seriously and understand how serious this statement is, and we are committed to combating anti-Semitism and ensuring the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff
Recall
Recently, the Trump administration made it clear that it could initiate criminal cases against employees of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) or grant recipients for allegations of misusing foreign aid. Acting Deputy Administrator of USAID Peter Marocco informed American lawmakers that he and his staff "are considering the possibility of referring criminal cases to the Department of Justice."