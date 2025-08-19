$41.260.08
Trump called Ukraine's NATO membership virtually impossible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Donald Trump considers Ukraine's full membership in NATO virtually impossible. He noted that Ukraine could receive certain security guarantees.

Trump called Ukraine's NATO membership virtually impossible

US President Donald Trump noted that Ukraine may have certain security guarantees, but full membership in NATO, in his opinion, is practically impossible, writes UNN with reference to Trump's statement in an interview with Fox News.

There will be some form of security. It cannot be NATO, because that is simply not something that will ever happen

- Trump said.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that European countries will send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine. He did not announce the participation of American troops in this mission. Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin "will be good," but if not, "the situation will be difficult."

Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump19.08.25, 15:13 • 3774 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
NATO
Donald Trump
Europe
North America
United States
Ukraine