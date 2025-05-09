$41.440.02
Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9
03:30 AM • 7216 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 19427 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 48386 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 86293 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 140322 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 108361 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 109171 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 169797 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 108949 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 131636 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Trump called the digital equality law "racist" and threatened to repeal it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2606 views

Donald Trump has criticized the digital equality law, considering it unconstitutional because of its support for ethnic minorities. The law provides for billions of dollars in grants to ensure equal access to the Internet.

Trump called the digital equality law "racist" and threatened to repeal it

United States President Donald Trump has sharply criticized the law on equal access to high-speed Internet, calling it "racist" and "absolutely unconstitutional," and threatened to repeal it immediately. This is reported by The New York Times, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Digital Equity Act was aimed at helping various groups, including veterans, the elderly, and people with disabilities, and is part of a major infrastructure initiative worth $1 trillion. President Joe Biden signed it at the beginning of his presidency.

However, Donald Trump called this law "racist" because it is also aimed at improving Internet access for ethnic and racial minorities. On social media, the head of the White House wrote that these are "payments based on race."

In fact, the law hardly mentions race, only noting that racial minorities may be covered by the program. At the same time, it contains a non-discrimination provision that prohibits the exclusion of individuals from the program "on the basis of race, ethnicity, skin color, religious beliefs, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age or disability."

- writes the publication.

According to The New York Times, the Digital Equity Act, developed by Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington, provides $60 million in grants to states and territories to develop plans to ensure equal access to the Internet, as well as $2.5 billion to implement these plans. Some of the funding has already been distributed to states, including conservative rural regions such as Indiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa and Kansas.

In addition

The Trump administration proposed cutting non-military spending by 23% and increasing defense spending by 13%. This is Trump's first budget since returning to the US presidency.

In the US, they want to promote a law that defines criticism of Trump as a mental disorder

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
The New York Times
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
