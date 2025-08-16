Trump believes Putin agrees to a trilateral meeting - European official

US President Donald Trump reportedly left a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believing that Putin agreed to the idea of a trilateral summit. This was reported to CNN by a European official, according to UNN.

Details

An official source familiar with the conversation Trump previously had with European leaders, but not authorized to speak about it officially.

The trilateral summit will involve Trump, Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

Trump and Putin met at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

They shook hands twice and drove in the same car to the summit venue.

During the handshake with US President Donald Trump, journalists asked Putin: "Mr. President Putin, will you stop killing civilians in Ukraine?"

To this, the Russian dictator pretended not to hear the question. He smiled, made a surprised face, and gestured that he either didn't understand or couldn't hear what was being said to him.

The negotiations took place in a "three-on-three" format.

From the American side, in addition to Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Representative of the US President Steve Witkoff were present. From the Russian side, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's aide Ushakov.