October 5, 03:08 PM
Trump approves Putin's proposal to limit nuclear weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 470 views

US President Donald Trump positively assessed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal to voluntarily limit the deployment of strategic nuclear weapons. This initiative envisages maintaining the restrictions established by the 2010 New START agreement, which expires in February.

Trump approves Putin's proposal to limit nuclear weapons

US President Donald Trump approves of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal to voluntarily limit the deployment of strategic nuclear weapons. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication reminds that last month Putin proposed to voluntarily maintain the limits on the size of the world's two largest nuclear arsenals, established in the 2010 New START agreement, which expires in February, if the United States does the same.

"It seems to me that this is a good idea," Trump told reporters.

The media indicates that Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said last week that Moscow is still waiting for Trump's response to Putin's proposal to voluntarily maintain limits on deployed strategic nuclear weapons after the expiration of a key arms control treaty.

On Sunday, Putin warned that the United States' decision to supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles for strikes deep into Russia would destroy Moscow's relations with Washington.

- the article says.

The authors also cite an unnamed American official and three other sources who claim that the Trump administration's desire to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine may be unviable, as current stocks are intended for the US Navy and other purposes.

Context

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that a possible US decision to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles would lead to the destruction of positive trends in relations with the Russian Federation. He emphasized that this applies to the discussion of problems with the supply of new long-range systems.

Vance said that the US is considering Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine

Vance stated that the US is considering Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine29.09.25, 11:28 • 2451 view

