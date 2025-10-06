Trump approves Putin's proposal to limit nuclear weapons
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump positively assessed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal to voluntarily limit the deployment of strategic nuclear weapons. This initiative envisages maintaining the restrictions established by the 2010 New START agreement, which expires in February.
US President Donald Trump approves of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal to voluntarily limit the deployment of strategic nuclear weapons. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
The publication reminds that last month Putin proposed to voluntarily maintain the limits on the size of the world's two largest nuclear arsenals, established in the 2010 New START agreement, which expires in February, if the United States does the same.
"It seems to me that this is a good idea," Trump told reporters.
On Sunday, Putin warned that the United States' decision to supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles for strikes deep into Russia would destroy Moscow's relations with Washington.
- the article says.
Context
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that a possible US decision to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles would lead to the destruction of positive trends in relations with the Russian Federation. He emphasized that this applies to the discussion of problems with the supply of new long-range systems.
