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Trump appointed a new acting Secretary of the U.S. Army in place of Driscoll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

Adam Telle, the Assistant Secretary for Civil Works, took over as acting Secretary of the U.S. Army as of today.

Trump appointed a new acting Secretary of the U.S. Army in place of Driscoll

U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Adam Telle as acting Secretary of the U.S. Army. The American leader announced this on Truth Social, UNN writes.

Details

According to Trump, Telle, who serves as the Assistant Secretary for Civil Works, is beginning his new duties today.

I am pleased to announce that Adam Telle, the current Assistant Secretary for Civil Works, will become acting Secretary of the U.S. Army, effective today

— Trump wrote.

The U.S. president called Telle “an outstanding patriot who is respected by everyone.”

U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has resigned after conflicts with Hegseth01.09.26, 05:39 • 7905 views

Stepan Haftko

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