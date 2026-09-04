Trump appointed a new acting Secretary of the U.S. Army in place of Driscoll
Kyiv • UNN
Adam Telle, the Assistant Secretary for Civil Works, took over as acting Secretary of the U.S. Army as of today.
U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Adam Telle as acting Secretary of the U.S. Army. The American leader announced this on Truth Social, UNN writes.
Details
According to Trump, Telle, who serves as the Assistant Secretary for Civil Works, is beginning his new duties today.
I am pleased to announce that Adam Telle, the current Assistant Secretary for Civil Works, will become acting Secretary of the U.S. Army, effective today
The U.S. president called Telle “an outstanding patriot who is respected by everyone.”
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