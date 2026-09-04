Trump appointed a new acting Secretary of the U.S. Army in place of Driscoll

U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Adam Telle as acting Secretary of the U.S. Army. The American leader announced this on Truth Social, UNN writes.

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According to Trump, Telle, who serves as the Assistant Secretary for Civil Works, is beginning his new duties today.

I am pleased to announce that Adam Telle, the current Assistant Secretary for Civil Works, will become acting Secretary of the U.S. Army, effective today — Trump wrote.

The U.S. president called Telle “an outstanding patriot who is respected by everyone.”

U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has resigned after conflicts with Hegseth