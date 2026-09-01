U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has resigned after conflicts with Hegseth

U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump after several months of tense relations with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth. The Wall Street Journal reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the disagreements between Driscoll and Hegseth concerned the management of the U.S. Army and the dismissal of a number of high-ranking officers.

Driscoll served as the civilian head of the Army and had close working relations with the dismissed chief of staff of this branch of the Armed Forces.

Driscoll will leave the Pentagon in the coming days

As the WSJ writes, tensions between the officials had been building for several months and eventually became public.

Driscoll is expected to officially leave the Pentagon within the next few days.

The publication does not specify who may succeed him as Secretary of the Army.

Hegseth denied media reports about a possible run for U.S. president in 2028