Trump announces meeting with Indian PM Modi next week
Kyiv • UNN
US presidential candidate Donald Trump has announced an upcoming meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting will take place next week, but details on the venue are not specified.
US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .
Details
Trump announced the upcoming meeting during a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, where he discussed US trade with India. Trump did not specify the location of the meeting.
