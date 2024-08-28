A new round of cooperation: China and the United States discuss negotiations

Senior Chinese and American officials discuss a possible new meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Written by UNN with reference to Voice of America and Cctv.

Details

Senior Chinese and US officials are discussing new talks between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. The discussion took place during lengthy talks between China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, “amid sharp differences between the superpowers and the 2024 US election race.

Wang Yi and Jake Sullivan reportedly “discussed a new round of interaction between their heads of state” Xi Jinping and Joe Biden. The meeting will take place “in the near future,” state-run CCTV (China Central Television) reported.

Biden's national security adviser to make first China visit - media

According to China's version of the Biden-Xi talks preparations, the two sides agreed to hold video calls between their military commanders on the ground “at the appropriate time.” This move, Washington hopes, could prevent conflicts in areas such as the Taiwan Strait.

The meetings will last until Thursday, and are expected to cover a number of areas where the two countries have differences.

Ukraine supports China's position on Taiwan - Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China