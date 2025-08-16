Trump announced Fox News interview after meeting with Putin in Alaska

US President Donald Trump announced two interviews on Fox News at 6:00 PM ET (01:00 AM Kyiv time) following the "historic summit" in Alaska. This was reported by the White House, according to UNN.

Details

The White House press service stated that Trump will give interviews to Bret Baier and Sean Hannity on Fox News.

You won't want to miss this - the post says.

Recall

While US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are negotiating on the war in Ukraine, stands with the US presidential seal have already been installed in the hall and flags of both countries have been placed, hinting at a possible joint press conference.