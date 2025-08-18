Trump announced a conversation with Putin after meetings with Zelenskyy and European leaders

US President Donald Trump will hold a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin today after meetings, including with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump announced this to reporters in the Oval Office, according to UNN.

"I just spoke with President Putin indirectly, and immediately after these meetings, we will have a phone call today - and maybe there will be a trilateral meeting, and maybe not," Trump said.

Addition

US President Donald Trump, after a three-hour meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, announced significant progress. He noted that further developments depend on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.