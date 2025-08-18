Trump announced a conversation with Putin after meetings with Zelenskyy and European leaders

$41.340.11
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 16097 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 44932 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 35566 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 49570 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 38105 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 113388 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 105699 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 59389 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 75642 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Publications
Exclusives
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv responds
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 44948 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 49584 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 113402 views
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raised
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal
The Guardian
Hryvnia
Truth Social
Readiness 2030
ReArm Europe

Trump announced a conversation with Putin after meetings with Zelenskyy and European leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

Donald Trump stated that he would hold a conversation with Vladimir Putin. The Russian president is awaiting his call after today's meetings.

Trump announced a conversation with Putin after meetings with Zelenskyy and European leaders

US President Donald Trump will hold a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin today after meetings, including with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump announced this to reporters in the Oval Office, according to UNN.

"I just spoke with President Putin indirectly, and immediately after these meetings, we will have a phone call today - and maybe there will be a trilateral meeting, and maybe not," Trump said.

Addition 

US President Donald Trump, after a three-hour meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, announced significant progress. He noted that further developments depend on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump