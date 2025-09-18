Trump and Starmer sign new tech partnership agreement

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have signed a new agreement on technological partnership between the UK and the US, UNN reports with reference to BBC and Sky News.

The UK-US partnership will be "stronger and stronger," Donald Trump said, signing a new agreement on technological prosperity.

The agreement has been "a long time coming," he added.

US President Donald Trump arrived by helicopter at Chequers, the British Prime Minister's country residence. There he met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.