Trump and Putin held a joint press conference after the summit in Alaska

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a joint press conference following the summit in Alaska, reports UNN.

Thus, the meeting between Trump and Putin in a narrow format concluded.

Trump and Putin met at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

They shook hands twice and drove together in one car to the summit venue.

During the handshake with US President Donald Trump, journalists asked Putin: "Mr. President Putin, will you stop killing civilians in Ukraine?"

To this, the Russian dictator pretended not to hear the question. He smiled, made a surprised face, and gestured that he either didn't understand or couldn't hear what was being said to him.

The negotiations took place in a "three-on-three" format.

From the American side, in addition to Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff were present. From the Russian side, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's aide Ushakov.