Trump and Putin discussed the implementation of the Istanbul agreements during a phone call - Russian media

During a phone call, United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. Putin stated that the aggressor state is allegedly seeking a negotiated resolution to the conflict, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Putin's advisor Yuriy Ushakov reported that Putin informed Trump about the progress of the implementation of the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Ushakov, Putin told Trump that Russia allegedly continues to seek a negotiated resolution to the Ukrainian conflict.

The dictator also told Trump that Russia would not abandon the elimination of all root causes of the confrontation that have arisen.

In turn, Trump, in a conversation with Putin, raised the issue of the earliest possible cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. Russian media also report that Trump and Putin did not discuss a possible personal meeting, but agreed to continue communication.

Presidents can pick up the phone at any moment during the day if they need to talk to each other - Ushakov noted.

Addition

The conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump lasted almost an hour. Putin emphasized Russia's readiness to continue the negotiation process with Ukraine.