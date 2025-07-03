$41.810.01
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM • 9939 views
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 37444 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 43517 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 45439 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 65431 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 92553 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 59306 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 57208 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 40411 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29466 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump and Putin discussed the implementation of the Istanbul agreements during a phone call - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 1002 views

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin discussed the implementation of the Istanbul agreements. Putin stated about seeking a negotiated resolution to the conflict, while Trump raised the issue of cessation of hostilities.

Trump and Putin discussed the implementation of the Istanbul agreements during a phone call - Russian media

During a phone call, United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. Putin stated that the aggressor state is allegedly seeking a negotiated resolution to the conflict, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Putin's advisor Yuriy Ushakov reported that Putin informed Trump about the progress of the implementation of the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Ushakov, Putin told Trump that Russia allegedly continues to seek a negotiated resolution to the Ukrainian conflict.

The dictator also told Trump that Russia would not abandon the elimination of all root causes of the confrontation that have arisen.

In turn, Trump, in a conversation with Putin, raised the issue of the earliest possible cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. Russian media also report that Trump and Putin did not discuss a possible personal meeting, but agreed to continue communication.

Presidents can pick up the phone at any moment during the day if they need to talk to each other

- Ushakov noted.

Addition

The conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump lasted almost an hour. Putin emphasized Russia's readiness to continue the negotiation process with Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
