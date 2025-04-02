Trump advisor used Gmail to discuss military matters – WP

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12227 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100446 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164203 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103712 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340241 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172284 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144062 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195899 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124480 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108090 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134586 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44624 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156193 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35093 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81407 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 12227 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81640 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 100447 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 164204 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156396 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19487 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21340 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35257 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44773 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134735 views
Trump advisor used Gmail to discuss military matters – WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10106 views

Members of Trump's National Security Council, including Mike Waltz, conducted government business through personal Gmail accounts. Waltz discussed sensitive topics with officials from other agencies who used government accounts.

Trump advisor used Gmail to discuss military matters – WP

Members of US President Donald Trump's National Security Council, including White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, conducted government business through personal Gmail accounts. This is stated in a material by The Washington Post, UNN informs.

Details

According to documents reviewed by the publication, Waltz used the service to discuss sensitive topics, including US military positions and weapons systems, with officials from other agencies who used government accounts.

The use of Gmail, a much less secure method of communication than the encrypted messaging app Signal, is the latest example of questionable data protection practices by senior officials

- the article says.

The relevant information was also confirmed to the publication by unnamed officials from the Trump administration. According to them, Waltz received less confidential, but potentially useful information, such as his schedule and other work documents. At the same time, the White House National Security Advisor sometimes "copied and pasted from his schedule into Signal" to coordinate meetings and discussions.

Experts believe that using personal email, even for unclassified materials, is risky, given the high value that foreign intelligence services place on the communications and schedules of senior government officials, such as the National Security Advisor

- the authors of the material note.

Thus, according to Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, email is not encrypted with end-to-end encryption, and the content of a message can be intercepted and read at many points, including on Google's own servers.

Let us remind you

Recently, the editor of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, reported that he was accidentally added to a chat in Signal, where he witnessed a discussion of future attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen.

This caused a heated discussion in the White House: an investigation has been launched, and there is even talk that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz should be fired.

Time to "point to the door"? Vance advised Trump to fire Waltz over Signal chat scandal29.03.25, 20:15 • 41735 views

In turn, Donald Trump supported Mike Waltz after the incident with the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic getting into a closed chat where military plans were discussed. Trump said the situation did not affect the military operation.

Waltz himself took "full responsibility" for creating a chat in the Signal group to discuss US military strikes in Yemen, which was accidentally attended by The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

Wall Street Journal: Waltz organized many delicate conversations in Signal, including on the topic of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine31.03.25, 20:41 • 25379 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
The Washington Post
Donald Trump
United States
Google
