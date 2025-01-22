Trump admits tougher sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump said that he is likely to impose new sanctions against Russia if Moscow does not negotiate a settlement in Ukraine. Trump said this during a conversation with journalists at the White House, UNN reports citing Bloomberg and CNN.

Details

When asked whether he would impose additional sanctions on Russia if Putin did not want to negotiate, Trump replied: "It sounds likely." At the same time, he reiterated that the war in Ukraine would not have started if he had remained in power in the United States.

According to Trump, he also asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help resolve the situation in Ukraine. The US president clarified that he had made this request to the Chinese president during their telephone conversation on January 17.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on Putin to end the war in Ukraine due to Russia's heavy losses. Trump announced plans to meet with Putin and noted that Zelenskyy was ready for a deal under certain conditions.