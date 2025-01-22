Trump admits tougher sanctions against Russia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 115397 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 109631 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 117628 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 119560 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 146423 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106395 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 146127 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104010 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113624 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117066 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 103046 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 128787 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 100174 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 104862 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 102243 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 115403 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 146425 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 146128 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 176176 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 165688 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 102167 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 104793 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 128725 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 126775 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 144607 views
Trump admits tougher sanctions against Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32182 views

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the possibility of imposing new sanctions against Russia for refusing to negotiate over Ukraine. He also asked China's leader to help resolve the situation.

US President Donald Trump said that he is likely to impose new sanctions against Russia if Moscow does not negotiate a settlement in Ukraine. Trump said this during a conversation with journalists at the White House, UNN reports citing Bloomberg and CNN.

Details

When asked whether he would impose additional sanctions on Russia if Putin did not want to negotiate, Trump replied: "It sounds likely." At the same time, he reiterated that the war in Ukraine would not have started if he had remained in power in the United States.

According to Trump, he also asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help resolve the situation in Ukraine. The US president clarified that he had made this request to the Chinese president during their telephone conversation on January 17.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on Putin to end the war in Ukraine due to Russia's heavy losses. Trump announced plans to meet with Putin and noted that Zelenskyy was ready for a deal under certain conditions.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics

