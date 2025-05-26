Tried to get out of custody for $150,000: Deputy Head of the Federation of Trade Unions sentenced to 4 years in prison

The Deputy Head of the Federation of Trade Unions, Volodymyr Sayenko, was sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment for attempting to get out of custody for 150,000 US dollars. This is reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.

... The High Anti-Corruption Court found the Deputy Head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine and his accomplice guilty of attempted bribery (Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They were sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment each with confiscation of half of all property. Special confiscation of the bribe was also applied - 150,000 US dollars - the statement reads.

According to UNN sources, it is about Volodymyr Sayenko.

It is noted that prosecutors in court proved that Sayenko, who is a suspect in another criminal proceeding, while in custody, decided to bribe a panel of judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal to make a decision to change his preventive measure to a milder one.

For this, through a trusted person, he tried to transfer 150,000 US dollars to the judges for canceling the ruling on the extension of the term of detention and changing his preventive measure to house arrest at night with wearing an electronic control device. During the search of the car in which the funds were transported, law enforcement officers discovered and seized the entire amount of illegal benefit - 150,000 US dollars - added the prosecutor's office.

Let us remind

The Deputy Head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Volodymyr Sayenko, and his accomplice were notified of suspicion. They tried to bribe a panel of judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal in the amount of 150,000 dollars for changing Sayenko's preventive measure.