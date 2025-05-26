$41.510.01
SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year
SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Tried to get out of custody for $150,000: Deputy Head of the Federation of Trade Unions sentenced to 4 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

Volodymyr Sayenko and his accomplice were found guilty of attempting to bribe the court. They were sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The Deputy Head of the Federation of Trade Unions, Volodymyr Sayenko, was sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment for attempting to get out of custody for 150,000 US dollars. This is reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.

... The High Anti-Corruption Court found the Deputy Head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine and his accomplice guilty of attempted bribery (Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They were sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment each with confiscation of half of all property. Special confiscation of the bribe was also applied - 150,000 US dollars 

- the statement reads.

According to UNN sources, it is about Volodymyr Sayenko.

It is noted that prosecutors in court proved that Sayenko, who is a suspect in another criminal proceeding, while in custody, decided to bribe a panel of judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal to make a decision to change his preventive measure to a milder one.

For this, through a trusted person, he tried to transfer 150,000 US dollars to the judges for canceling the ruling on the extension of the term of detention and changing his preventive measure to house arrest at night with wearing an electronic control device. During the search of the car in which the funds were transported, law enforcement officers discovered and seized the entire amount of illegal benefit - 150,000 US dollars 

- added the prosecutor's office.

Let us remind

The Deputy Head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Volodymyr Sayenko, and his accomplice were notified of suspicion. They tried to bribe a panel of judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal in the amount of 150,000 dollars for changing Sayenko's preventive measure.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

