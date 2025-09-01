Transparency Register launched in Ukraine: opportunities and functions

$41.320.06
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 2708 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 49353 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 40109 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 71062 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 80346 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 75229 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 63669 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 32139 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 23823 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 54484 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 15437 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 71072 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 80359 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 75238 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1PhotoSeptember 1, 05:39 AM • 63674 views
Transparency Register launched in Ukraine: opportunities and functions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

The Transparency Register, a platform for collecting and publishing data on lobbying entities, has started operating in Ukraine. From September 1, 2025, it will become a key tool of the Law of Ukraine "On Lobbying".

Transparency Register launched in Ukraine: opportunities and functions

The Transparency Register has started operating in Ukraine. This is a platform that collects, processes, and publishes data on lobbying entities and their reporting. UNN reports this with reference to the NACP.

On September 1, 2025, the Law of Ukraine "On Lobbying" comes into force, which forms the legal basis for the development of a transparent and responsible lobbying culture, defines the rules for influencing the legislative process, and ensures its accountability to society. Simultaneously with the entry into force of the Law, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) puts into industrial operation the key tool for its implementation, the "Transparency Register" — an open public platform that collects, processes, and publishes data on lobbying entities and their reporting.

- informs the NACP.

It is reported that the start of the Register's operation means that persons engaged in lobbying — influencing or attempting to influence, in particular, state authorities, regarding the adoption of regulatory acts in their own or commercial interests of beneficiaries, are obliged to obtain the status of a lobbying entity. This can be done (in the absence of restrictions provided for in Part 4 of Article 10 of the Law) by:

• a natural person with full civil legal capacity;

• a legal entity registered under the laws of Ukraine;

• a foreign legal entity that has its representative office in Ukraine in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Foreign Economic Activity".

It is noted that a person wishing to obtain the status of a lobbying entity must submit to the Register the information provided for by the Law. To do this, you need to fill out the appropriate registration form, available after authorization.

In 2024, Ukraine spent $62,500 on lobbying services in the US - Opendatabot09.04.25, 09:58 • 5757 views

The Register consists of two parts:

• public — open to all users. It contains information about lobbying entities, their reports, statistics, dashboards, and informational materials (except for restricted access information);

• electronic cabinet — a personal environment for registered users, where they can create, submit reports, and update information about the lobbying entity.

In the public part of the Register, anyone can search and view information about lobbying entities and their reporting, verify the authenticity of extracts generated by the Register, familiarize themselves with statistical data and dashboards on lobbying, and view informational materials.

A person using the Register's tools can obtain the status of a lobbying entity, generate and submit reports, update data, change this status (terminate, suspend, renew, or re-acquire), obtain an extract generated by the Register's tools containing information provided by law, and familiarize themselves with certain documents submitted and received through the Register.

More details on how to use the register can be found at the link.

Anna Murashko

Politics
United States
Ukraine