Transcarpathian man gets life sentence for brutal murder of son

A court has sentenced a resident of a village in the Tyachiv district of Zakarpattia region. In the summer of 2022, he killed his one-year-old son, according to the Main Department of the National Police in Zakarpattia region, UNN reports.

It was then established that the 30-year-old man had inflicted numerous stab wounds on his son. At the time, family members were in the yard. They noticed that the man suddenly ran out of the house, went inside and saw a child with stab wounds. The family called an ambulance, but the doctors were unable to save the boy.

The operatives detained the criminal in hot pursuit - he was hiding in the forest.

The man was detained and placed in a temporary detention center. The offender was in custody for the entire period of the pre-trial investigation. Investigators classified his actions under Part 2, Clause 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional murder of a young child).

Based on the evidence collected by the police, the court sentenced the offender to life imprisonment.

