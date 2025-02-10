Transcarpathian man gets life sentence for brutal murder of son

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 43505 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 89260 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101950 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116835 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100200 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125048 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102520 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113223 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116843 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159057 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103237 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 93794 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 65041 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106255 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116835 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125048 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159057 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149361 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181539 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100487 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106255 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136706 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138511 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166456 views
Transcarpathian man gets life sentence for brutal murder of son

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22721 views

A 30-year-old resident of the Tyachiv district of Zakarpattia killed his one-year-old son, stabbing him numerous times. The court sentenced the attacker, who was detained in the forest, to life imprisonment.

A court has sentenced a resident of a village in the Tyachiv district of Zakarpattia region. In the summer of 2022, he killed his one-year-old son, according to the Main Department of the National Police in Zakarpattia region, UNN reports.

It was then established that the 30-year-old man had inflicted numerous stab wounds on his son. At the time, family members were in the yard. They noticed that the man suddenly ran out of the house, went inside and saw a child with stab wounds. The family called an ambulance, but the doctors were unable to save the boy.

The operatives detained the criminal in hot pursuit - he was hiding in the forest.

The man was detained and placed in a temporary detention center. The offender was in custody for the entire period of the pre-trial investigation. Investigators classified his actions under Part 2, Clause 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional murder of a young child).

Based on the evidence collected by the police, the court sentenced the offender to life imprisonment.

Recall

In early February, operatives and investigators exposed a 44-year-old local resident in Irshava, Zakarpattia region, for selling weapons. Controlled purchases were conducted, which resulted in the police preventing the distribution of weapons and ammunition. In total, 210 rounds of ammunition for automatic weapons, 10 combat grenades and fuses, and two rounds of ammunition for an under-barrel grenade launcher were seized.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine

