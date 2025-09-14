Trains near Kyiv will change their route due to infrastructure damage - UZ

Due to damage to infrastructure near Kyiv as a result of an emergency, a number of trains passing through Boyarka station will run on altered routes. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ).

Details

"Currently, we are taking care of the safety of passengers and train and locomotive crews. Updated information on schedule changes will be available later," the statement said.

We would add that earlier, monitoring channels reported explosions in the Kyiv region. Local media reported that, presumably, they occurred at an oil depot.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported that the explosions heard by residents of the region were not related to an enemy air attack.

No enemy air targets were recorded within the Kyiv region, and the "Air Alert" signal was not announced. - noted the Kyiv RMA.

They added that emergency services are working at the scene, "all necessary actions are being taken."

Later, UZ clarified updates regarding route changes in the Kyiv region. In particular, instead of the Zdolbuniv - Koziatyn-2 section, trains will go through Korosten, bypassing the Zhmerynka - Fastiv-1 section - through Myronivka and Trypillia-Dniprovske.

"In addition, train No. 23 Kyiv - Kholm is already following an altered route through Korosten with a delay; the train will be sped up to reduce it. Passengers from Berdychiv station will be picked up by our train 31 with a subsequent transfer. Train No. 139 Kyiv - Kamianets-Podilskyi, No. 141/143 Sumy, Chernihiv - Rakhiv and No. 21/103 Kramatorsk, Kharkiv - Lviv will also be turned around and sent on an altered route," UZ noted.

Recall

On the night of September 8, Russian occupiers attacked the Ukrainian energy system. In particular, a thermal generation facility in the Kyiv region was hit, which led to electricity supply problems.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" confirmed the invaders' strike on infrastructure in Poltava region, but added that restoration has already begun.