Trains near Kyiv will change their route due to infrastructure damage - UZ

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 18716 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 38742 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 47576 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 43831 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 56357 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 35543 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 58101 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 58660 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 37660 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 36769 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 11593 views
Air raid siren sounds in Poland: which settlements may be in dangerVideoSeptember 13, 04:28 PM • 5940 views
Explosion on railway tracks in Russia: casualties, several trains delayed05:46 PM • 21279 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat06:05 PM • 8114 views
Teenager stabs man to death over religious conflict in Kharkiv06:12 PM • 7770 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 47576 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 34998 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 36120 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 58101 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 34253 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 11600 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 58660 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 47170 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 95106 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 55493 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
Dassault Rafale
E-6 Mercury

Trains near Kyiv will change their route due to infrastructure damage - UZ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

A number of trains passing through Boiarka station will run on a changed route due to an emergency near Kyiv. Explosions in the Kyiv region, presumably, occurred at an oil depot and are not related to an air attack.

Trains near Kyiv will change their route due to infrastructure damage - UZ

Due to damage to infrastructure near Kyiv as a result of an emergency, a number of trains passing through Boyarka station will run on altered routes. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ).

Details

"Currently, we are taking care of the safety of passengers and train and locomotive crews. Updated information on schedule changes will be available later," the statement said.

We would add that earlier, monitoring channels reported explosions in the Kyiv region. Local media reported that, presumably, they occurred at an oil depot.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported that the explosions heard by residents of the region were not related to an enemy air attack.

No enemy air targets were recorded within the Kyiv region, and the "Air Alert" signal was not announced.

- noted the Kyiv RMA.

They added that emergency services are working at the scene, "all necessary actions are being taken."

Later, UZ clarified updates regarding route changes in the Kyiv region. In particular, instead of the Zdolbuniv - Koziatyn-2 section, trains will go through Korosten, bypassing the Zhmerynka - Fastiv-1 section - through Myronivka and Trypillia-Dniprovske.

"In addition, train No. 23 Kyiv - Kholm is already following an altered route through Korosten with a delay; the train will be sped up to reduce it. Passengers from Berdychiv station will be picked up by our train 31 with a subsequent transfer. Train No. 139 Kyiv - Kamianets-Podilskyi, No. 141/143 Sumy, Chernihiv - Rakhiv and No. 21/103 Kramatorsk, Kharkiv - Lviv will also be turned around and sent on an altered route," UZ noted.

Recall

On the night of September 8, Russian occupiers attacked the Ukrainian energy system. In particular, a thermal generation facility in the Kyiv region was hit, which led to electricity supply problems.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" confirmed the invaders' strike on infrastructure in Poltava region, but added that restoration has already begun.07.09.25, 12:40 • 8549 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EventsKyiv region
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
Kyiv