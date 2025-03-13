Train traffic restored after Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia reports on the resumption of train traffic on the damaged section. Earlier, due to the shelling of energy facilities, train No. 86 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia was delayed, and No. 72 changed its route.
Train traffic has been restored according to schedule after the morning enemy attack on railway energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Train traffic on the section damaged as a result of enemy shelling has been restored, trains are running on schedule
Reminder
Due to morning enemy attacks on railway energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, there were changes in the movement of several trains. Train No. 86 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia departed from Dnipro with a delay; train No. 72 Lviv - Pavlohrad was to follow a modified route through Synelnykove-2 station instead of Samar-Dniprovsky station.